MHSC swab station, outpatient lab hours change

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 15, 2021) – The drive-thru COVID-19 swabbing station and outpatient lab services at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County both will reduce hours beginning April 1.

What isn’t changing? The hospital’s face covering requirement and its limited visitation.

Here’s a brief rundown:

Drive-thru COVID-19 swabbing station: Beginning April 1, the drive-thru will offer appointments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The station will not be open on Sundays. Appointments can be made at curative.com.

Outpatient Medical Laboratory services: The new lab hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Services are still available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. The lab is housed in the MHSC Foundation offices. The location has a separate entrance between the hospital’s main door and the Specialty Clinics. It offers easy access and has ample parking, including handicapped-accessible parking.

Face coverings required: Sweetwater Memorial continues to require anyone entering its buildings to wear a face covering in an effort to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff. This includes the Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial at 1180 College Drive and the Family & Occupational Medicine Clinic and Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic at 3000 College Drive. The hospital and its clinics continue to follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Visitation is limited: Each patient is now allowed to have one visitor per day in many inpatient areas. For more information on the details and exceptions included in this policy, go to the Coronavirus Update page at sweetwatermemorial.com.

Routine visitation remains suspended until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community. There continues to be no access to the hospital through the main doors. The public is asked to use the Emergency Room entrance.