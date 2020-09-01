MHSC to host Hindsight 20/20 mission in October

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — No one wants to be the person who says “if only.”

“If only I had scheduled an annual mammogram. If only I had used sunscreen. If only I had taken better care of myself.”

If hindsight truly is 20/20, let 2020 be the year to create a clear vision on wellness. Vow to take a proactive approach to cancer prevention and awareness. Grab your smartphone or tablet and join in on the Paint the Town Pink: Hindsight is 20/20 Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 3.

The staff at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center and Wyoming Cancer Resource Services will send you on a mission to better health. You will gain insight into your health, and have a chance to pick up goodies and important information during 10 different missions, said Eva Wasseen, a Cancer Center registered nurse.

You’ll also have a chance to win an assortment of prizes and earn points to be entered in a raffle to win bigger prizes including one of several gift cards valued up to $300.

Advertisement

Here’s how you can play:

Download the free GooseChase iPhone (IOS) or Android app to your phone or tablet.

Register as a guest or for a personal account with a username and password of your choice.

Search for Paint the Town Pink: Hindsight 20/20 Scavenger Hunt and follow the prompts.

The list of missions will not be accessible until 9 a.m. Oct. 3, but you can sign up any time before or during the hunt.

The game will be open until 2 p.m. so participants can complete some of the “at home” features when they’re done with the active part of the hunt.

Once you’re ready to play, your first mission is to drive to the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center entrance at the back of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive. You’ll receive a bag full of goodies and instructions to help you along your way. Cancer team providers will be on hand to answer questions.

You’ll then drive off to your next mission. You’ll be asked to stop by the Broadway Theater and schedule a mammogram if you’d like. Schedulers with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Aspen Medical Center, and Rock Creek Imaging all will be available from 9 a.m. to noon in the Broadway Theater Lobby. Kelly Sugihara, WCRS Region V Coordinator, will be available to answer questions about free screenings.

You don’t have to wait until Oct. 3. You can schedule a state-of-the-art, comfortable 3D Mammography today by calling MHSC Central Scheduling at 307-362-6472.

At some stops, you’ll be asked to post a picture of yourself, watch the attached videos, or check into a location to join in on an activity. Free incentives will be available at some locations while supplies last. It’s all part of earning points to be entered in the 2 p.m. raffle drawing for bigger prizes such as a $50, $100, or $300 gift certificate.

“Everyone wins when they learn something new about cancer prevention and how to get and stay healthy,” Wasseen said.

Advertisement

Paint the Town

As part of the push to raise breast cancer awareness throughout October, Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center will host its third annual Paint the Town Pink Contest for businesses in Rock Springs and Green River. The public will have a chance to vote online for their favorite storefront decor in each city.

Businesses are encouraged to begin decorating their storefront on Oct. 1. To enter the contest, send one high-res picture of the storefront to [email protected]. Include the name of the business, the street address, the city, and contact name with phone number.

Voting will be open to the public for 36 hours from Oct. 26-28 on the hospital’s Facebook page at @MHSChealthcare. Simply swipe through the numbered photos and post your choice in the comments. The winners – one from Green River and one from Rock Springs – will be awarded a trophy at the November city council meetings. For more information, call 307-212-7760.

These events are made possible through a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and Wyoming Community Foundation, along with support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields.

MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Urology.

Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical, and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab.

Through its affiliation with the University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular, and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.