MHSC to host Infection Control Risk Assessment training class

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) — Training will be available in Rock Springs on Friday, March 6. An Infection Control Risk Assessment (IRCA) training class will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Classrooms 1 and 2. Lunch will be provided.

The ICRA 8-Hour Awareness training will ensure that hazard containment is a priority throughout a healthcare facility. Training is developed for personnel and trade works.

Topics will include procedure and communication, pathogen containment, airflow control and hazardous materials. The ICRA program is a partnership with industry experts in pathogen containment. Trained ICRA teams react quickly when unforeseen conditions occur around containment areas.

The training is free, but registration is required. For more information, call MHSC Infection Preventionist and Risk Compliance Director Noreen Hove at 307-352-8560 or email her at [email protected]