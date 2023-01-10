MHSC will award three college scholarships

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The deadline is March 31 for Sweetwater County graduating seniors to apply for three Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County college scholarship opportunities.

The purpose of all three scholarships is to provide financial assistance to students who choose to pursue post-secondary education within the healthcare field.

Sweetwater Memorial’s General Medical staff will award one scholarship to a high school senior from Sweetwater County School District No. 1, and one scholarship to a high school student from Sweetwater County School District No. 2. Both scholarships are $3,000 each – the medical staff contributes $1,500 per scholarship and the hospital matches that donation.

A third scholarship is provided by the hospital’s Marketing Department on behalf of all Sweetwater Memorial employees. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Rock Springs High School Health Academy student.

For a copy of the scholarship applications, go to the News tab at sweetwatermemorial.com. Click on the story headlined “MHSC to award three scholarships.” Information on where to send the applications is listed on each form.