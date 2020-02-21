MHSC’s 2020 Health & Wellness Fair is March 7

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) — Your health and wellness centers around good food, good health and good life. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2020 Health & Wellness Fair brings all of that together so you are “Good to Go.”

The annual fair is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, in the hospital’s main lobby and cafe. It’s a free, family event. There will be drawings, giveaways and grand prizes.

“Every year we have different vendors, and community and hospital services that are highlighted,” said Janae Gale, MHSC Director of Volunteer Services and Community Outreach. “This year is no different.

“We also will continue to have on hand some of your favorites, like the Blender Bikes,” she said.

Here are a just a few of the booths and activities you’ll find:

Blood draw results: Those who participated in the blood draws earlier this month can pick up results and speak with a provider about what the numbers mean.

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center: The cancer center team will be on hand to answer questions about the full-service center, prevention efforts, and its Wellness Wagon program.

Hospital services: Medical Imaging, the Medical Laboratory, Physical Therapy and Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation pros will be available. MHSC also will offer blood pressure and pulmonary function tests.

Colorectal health: Thanks to Wyoming Cancer Resource Services, you’ll enter the lobby by traveling through a 10-foot tall, 12-foot long colon. Region V WCRS Director Kelly Sugihara will be on hand to offer education and provide information on the free resources to those in the community who qualify.

Blender bikes: Josie Ibarra and Shauna Erramouspe, MHSC registered dietitians, will man the bikes again this year. Take a spin to see how much pedal power it takes to make a smoothie.

Healthy bites: Nutrition services will have some tasty and healthy treats to share with visitors. Dietitians will be available to answer questions about healthy eating and the variety of services offered.

Health assessments: Western Wyoming Community College nursing students will be on hand to talk about various health assessments.

Community providers: Here are just a few of the community health and wellness providers that will be available: Deer Trail Assisted Living, Cowboy Cares Home Health, Bellkins Paps, Wyoming Relay for the hearing impaired, Young at Heart In-Home Services, Children’s Dental of Rock Springs, Rock Springs Periodontics, Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Windy Mountain Farms Therapeutic Riding.

For more information, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com or call Janae Gale at 307-352-8418.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Urology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. Through its affiliation with University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.