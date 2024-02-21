Michael Faigl signs with Briar Cliff University for Football

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

January 20, 2024–Michael Faigle a Senior for Rock Springs High signed a letter of intent to play at Briar Cliff University in Iowa and will be graduating this year. He played the position of Quarterback for the Tigers.

When asked what memory is most memorable as a player for the Tigers, he said, “My Sophomore year we made it to the state championship game and that was very memorable to me”. He is looking to bring his work ethic that he learned while playing High School football.

There will be some competition at the quarterback position as there is two seniors, a junior and one freshman, which will be Michael. Michael is up for the battle and will work hard to get in the lineup.