Michelle N. Powers (May 10, 1978-Sept. 27, 2019)

Green River, Wyoming — Michelle N. Powers, 41, of Green River, passed away alongside her companion Kelly Walk in an auto accident on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

She was born May 10, 1978, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Edward P. Thormblad and Doris N. Duncombe. She became a registered nurse and worked in Home Healthcare for over 17 years. She loved caring for her clients and family.

Michelle loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved playing board games, reading, online gaming, and cooking.

Survivors include her parents Roger and Doris Blasi of Green River; sons Devlin Powers of Rock Springs, Ayden Powers & Ian Victor Keele, both of Green River; stepson Wyatt Walk of Mountain View; daughter Rowan Michelle Keele of Green River; stepdaughters Ashton and Addy Walk of Mountain View; brother Vince Blasi of Denver; sisters Chawntelle & Ryan Oliver of Raymond, Alberta, Canada, and Idawna Perkins of Cheyenne; and grandmother Norene Seymour of Mountain View.

She was accompanied in death by her companion Kelly Walk.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Ted Duncombe and L. D. Seymour, and uncles Les and Brian Duncombe.

Everyone is invited to a family tribute for both Michelle and Kelly Walk at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 201,9 followed by a reception from 2-3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cultural Hall, 1000 W 400 N. St., Green River, WY.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations to help with expenses.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.