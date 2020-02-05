Mike Kiggins retired after nearly 30 years of service

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — Mike Kiggins former Animal Control Supervisor with the City of Rock Springs was recognized at the Rock Springs City Council meeting last night for his commitment to the community and awarded a plaque from Mayor Kaumo.

Kaumo had this to say about the seasoned animal control supervisor:

“If anyone has had a tough job, its Mike. 30 years much deserved retirement, and those are going to be big shoes to fill. Mike you’ve done an outstanding job, there isn’t an animal you can’t catch, this is not an easy job.”

“It has been a pleasure,” Kiggins said. “We’ve had every animal imaginable, even a kangaroo.”

Kiggins started his journey in the spring of 1990. He has worked with the Animal Control program for nearly 30 years and is a beloved member of the Rock Springs community.