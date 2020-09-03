Military, first responders to be honored at GR Football game Friday, September 11

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — Green River High School will be honoring all military and first responders at halftime of the Green River Wolves Football game against the Buffalo Bison at Wolves Stadium, 350 Monroe Ave., on Friday, September 11.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. due to COVID-19 restrictions, and those being honored will walk out onto the track at about 4:45 p.m., which should be halftime.

When their military branch or first responder department is announced, they will step forward and raise their hand to be recognized. Those who are in two departments or branches will be able to step forward for both to raise their hand and be recognized.

Honorees will be asked to leave the stadium afterward, unless they have an entry ticket. Normally, honorees would be allowed to stay, but due to COVID-19 regulations, they cannot stay.

Those with any questions can contact Nancy Rider at [email protected]