Mills man dies in one vehicle rollover Wednesday morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — An early Wednesday morning one vehicle rollover has taken the life of a 33-year-old Mills resident. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred around milepost 167 on US 20/26 west of Glenrock.

The reported stated, Colbey J. Emms failed to negotiate a slight curve to the left on the highway, causing the vehicle he was driving to drift over the fog line. Emms overcorrected, causing the vehicle to exit the road and overturn. Emms succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. There were no reports of passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.