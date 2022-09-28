Mine rescue team secures another victory at the international level

Photos from Genesis Alkali

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The mine rescue team from Genesis Alkali returned from the 2022 International Mines Rescue Competition with some impressive wins. The biannual competition was hosted this year in Beaver, West Virginia, and hosted rescue teams from 8 different countries including the U.S, Canada, Australia, Poland, Finland, Zambia, India, and Columbia.

This year’s competition was a make-up from Covid and will resume its normal schedule next year. Beginning on September 9 and ending on the 16, competition categories included mine rescue simulation, firefighting, first aid, theory exam the mine rescue skills challenge, and high angle rope rescue.

The invite for the Genesis Blue team came following a successful performance at the National Mine Rescue Competition in mid-August in Lexington, Kentucky. Although the goal of these competitions is training and education in handling emergency situations with some friendly competition, the international event had some differences for the Blue Team including a simulation that was very life-like. This year’s competition featured some special guests in life like mannequins provided by the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM). These robotic devices could blink, breathe, urinate, have a pulse, and vocalize creating an authentic victim rescue situation for participants.

According to an article posted by the West Virginia Daily News, some first aid simulations included significant physical injuries and even a fatality that the rescue team had to manage. In addition to injury simulations, competitors had to put out an actual fire in a burn tunnel for the firefighting portion and navigate around an obstacle course in a mock mine set up complete with smoke and complete darkness.

While the U.S. teams dominated most categories, Genesis Alkali Blue came home with a first-place win in Mine Rescue Challenge. The team was very proud of this accolade as they were competing against teams who are full-time mine rescue employees. Employees on the blue team all have different jobs within the mine and do most of the training and studying as rescue team members on their own time.