Mirafuentes wins Mountain West Diver of the Week honors

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 12, 2019) — For the first time in her career, freshman Melissa Mirafuentes was named Mountain West Conference Diver of the Week.

It is the second time this season the Cowgirls have taken home the honor. Redshirt junior Karla Contreras was selected earlier this fall.

Mirafuentes accounted for 13 points in the Cowgirls 202-151 conference win over Colorado State last weekend. She took first place in the 3-meter followed up by a second-place finish in the 1-meter during the meet.

In the 3-meter, she finished with a career-best score of 348.68. The score was not only a career-best, it’s also the third-highest mark in school history.

She followed that up with a career-best mark of 284.40 in the 1-meter.

The Cowgirls and Cowboys will be back in action this weekend with the Corbett Invite in Laramie. The meet is scheduled for three sessions over Friday and Saturday.

The divers will be back in action next week at the Missouri Invite.