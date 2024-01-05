Missed jury duty and welfare check phone scams reported

January 5, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

More phone scams are making their way around the area. According to the Rock Springs Police Department, one involves a caller claiming to be from the RSPD notifying residents that they have missed jury duty and they need to pay a fine for their absenteeism.

A second phone scam occurring is a fraudulent caller who again claims to be from the RSPD doing a welfare check on individuals who may be living in the home.

The Rock Springs Police Department or other government agencies do not make phone calls to individuals for either of these items nor will they ask for fines to be paid over the phone. Residents are encouraged to report these calls to law enforcement and not to give out personal information.