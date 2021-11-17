Missing person last seen in Carbon County

65-year-old John Daily Hammond

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CARBON COUNTY (November 17, 2021) — On November 11, 2021, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 65-year-old John Daily Hammond, a resident of Thermopolis, Wyoming was missing from the Sage Creek drainage area, north of the Miracle Mile fishing bridge. Mr. Hammond is approximately 5’10”, 195 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Mr. Hammond was last seen on November 6, 2021, camping and fishing in the Sage Creek area. The specific area he was at is known locally as Walleye Bay. Mr. Hammond was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans, a dark gray jacket, brown suede shoes with tennis shoe soles and a t-shirt (unknown color). John is a walker, not dressed for the weather, and has no phone.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is looking into this case. If you have any information on Mr. Hammond’s whereabouts, please call (307) 324-2776 and speak to Investigator Dale Miller.

For any questions regarding this press release, please contact Sheriff Archie Roybal at 307-328-7714.