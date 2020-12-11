Missing Pinedale resident could’ve been headed to Rock Springs

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

PINEDALE, WYOMING (December 11, 2020) – The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance to locate a missing person.

Advertisement

Patrick Raney was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Ridley’s Market in Pinedale Wyoming. He was reported to be on a blue bicycle, and possibly went to Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Raney is 6’-1” tall and weighs 180 pounds, with Brown hair and Blue eyes.

If anyone has seen Raney or has any information that can assist in locating him, please call the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and speak to Detective Travis Lanning 307-367-4378.