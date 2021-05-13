Missing teenager contacted mother, believed to be doing well

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 13, 2021) – The Rock Springs Police Department continues to actively investigate the disappearance of Skylar Beltran. Skylar was reported as a juvenile runaway on Dec. 25, 2020, and at the time was entered into the national database for missing persons.

Skylar contacted his mom via phone on May 3, 2021, after recently turning 18 years of age. Beltran is believed to be well and no longer considered to be in danger though his whereabouts are still unknown.