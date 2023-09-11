Missoula Children’s Theatre Audition Notice for Cinderella

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Cinderella will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the RSHS Theater. There are roles for those students who attend Schools in Sweetwater County District Number 1 and are in grades K – 12.

Approximately 60 of our local students will be cast to appear in the show with the MCT Tour Actor/Director. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play, but they will cast as many as possible. Students wishing to audition must arrive between 4:00 and 4:15 p.m. and stay for the entire two-hour session.

They will receive their character name and rehearsal schedule, and fill out their registration information at 6:15 p.m. (immediately following auditions) and a handful of students will stay to have their first rehearsal after auditions.

This is a group audition–no advance preparation is necessary!

Rehearsals will be conducted Monday – Friday from 4:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the RSHS Theater. Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule and be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role including the Saturday 4 p.m. performance. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed at the conclusion of auditions at noon on Monday, September 18th.

If a cast member is scheduled for the full 4 hours and 15 minutes will be asked to bring a sack lunch or snack to be eaten during a 15-minute break between sessions.

The performance will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. and will be presented at Rock Springs High School in the Theater. It is free and open to the public.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a non-profit organization based in Missoula, Montana. MCT has become a mainstay program for Sweetwater County students and families, and we are excited to host them again. The fall residency in Rock Springs is made possible by funding from Sweetwater BOCES.