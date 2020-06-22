Missouri man arrested in one vehicle crash

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 22, 2020) — On June 20, 2020, around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the M Street underpass for a one-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and collided into the underpass.

The driver fled the scene on foot and was quickly apprehended.

He was treated by EMS on the scene and later transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

The driver was identified as Jeffery Clayton (27) from Missouri.

He was charged with seven violations to include driving under the influence, reckless driving, hit and run, open container, no liability insurance, tail light violation, and no valid registration.

This case remains under investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.