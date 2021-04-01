Moeller signs NLI to continue her soccer career at Carroll College

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2021) – Rock Springs High School senior goalkeeper Alex Moeller signed her National Letter of Intent on Thursday to continue her soccer career and education at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.

Moeller’s decision came after she was unable to play for a D-1 team in Florida because of COVID-19, but after visiting the campus in Helena, she knew it was the right fit for her.

“I have family that lives there, so that’s what made me think of it,” she said. “I went to Carroll College and toured the campus and got to practice with their team.

“I decided that it was a place where I wanted to be. I really liked.”

She also mentioned that Carroll College has a good nursing program, which is the field she wants to study.

Moeller is looking forward to playing at the next level where the competition is a bit tougher.

“I thrive on competition so I’m really excited,” she said.

What Moeller is going to miss most about playing for the Lady Tigers are her teammates.

“I’m going to miss the girls because we’ve played with each other since we were like 5. Thinking about this being the last time we’re ever going to play together is hard, but it’s also really exciting too,” she said.