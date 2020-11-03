Molly S. Brouillette ( August 13, 1951 – October 23, 2020)

Molly S. Brouillette, 69, passed away Friday, ­­­October 23, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania. She was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on August 13, 1951 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, the daughter of Lucian and Margaret Ware.

Molly attended schools in Scottdale, PA and worked as a dental assistant at Aspen Dental until her retirement.

She married Phillip Brouillette Jr. in Rock Springs, WY on November 19, 1992. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2017.

Molly enjoyed spending her time cooking, camping, hiking, watching NASCAR, and spending time with her beloved dogs.

Survivors include step son Phillip Brouillette and his companion Tracie Malone; stepdaughters Stephanie Lesko and husband Jim, Lisa Cordova, all of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Galen Ware and wife Lisa, Randy Ware and wife Vanessa; sisters Wilma Myers and husband Don, Wendy Myers and husband Buzz; several nieces and nephews all of Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.foxfh.com.