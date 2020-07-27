Monday at the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — The 2020 Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair starts up today and will continue through this coming Saturday at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. 4-H and F.F.A. youth from Sweetwater and Daggett County will be showcasing and competing throughout the week.

The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair is a free event with the general public welcome to attend.

Here is what is happening today, Monday, July 27, at the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair:

9:00 a.m. to noon – 4H/F.A.A. Static Judging, Exhibition Hall. Featuring Knitting, Quilting, Crocheting, Food, Nutrition & Preservation, and Fashion & Fabric

2:00 p.m. – 6 p.m. – 4H/F.A.A. Static Judging, Exhibition Hall – Visual Arts, Photography, S.E.T., Natural Resources, Handicrafts, Youth Leadership, Non-Live Projects, and Pocket Pets.

6:00 p.m. – Rabbit Judging, Exhibition Hall

7:30 p.m. – Poultry Judging, Small Hall

The Annual Youth Livestock Auction will take place on Saturday, August 1, at 2 p.m. in the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena. This year, buyers will have the option of attending the event in person or participate online at www.mmauctions.online. The annual Livestock Auction B.B.Q. will also take place on Saturday, August 1, at noon.