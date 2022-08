Monday, August 1 Fair Schedule

MONDAY, AUGUST 1

4-H FFA Swine Weigh In | Aug 01, 2022 | 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM | Indoor Arena – Scales

4-H & FFA Horse Show | Aug 01, 2022 | 9:00 AM | Indoor Arena

Showmanship, Halter, Western Pleasure, Western Horsemanship, Ranch Riding, Western Riding then Mini Showmanship, Halter, Trail In Hand and Obstacle

Open & FFA Static Exhibit Judging | Aug 01, 2022 | 9:00 AM | Exhibit Hall | Closed to the public

4-H FFA Swine Weigh In | Aug 01, 2022 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Indoor Arena – Scales

Open & Youth Horse Show – Freestyle Reining & Reining | Aug 01, 2022 | 6:00 PM | Indoor Arena

Open only for Freestyle Reining. Double judged show reining.

4-H Cat Show | Aug 01, 2022 | 7:00 PM | Small Hall