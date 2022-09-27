Monday Green River fire destroys camper but home is saved

Photo courtesy of the Green River Fire Department

September 27, 2022 — At approximately 4:52 p.m. Monday, the Green River Fire Department, Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a grass fire in the area of Cumorah Way in Green River. Upon arrival, it was discovered that it was not a grass fire but a structure fire involving a camper.

According to a press release from the GRFD, the fire began spreading to both sides of the camper, where a flatbed trailer, fence, and shed caught fire threatening a mobile home nearby. On the other side of the camper, the fire spread to a garage-style storage shed and a vehicle.

Upon the first engine’s arrival, led by Captain Austin Rider, Robinson (Assistant Chief Bill Robinson) made the decision to attack the fire which was threatening the mobile home. While GRPD officers evacuated the home, GRFD was able to extinguish the fire, protecting the home. Firefighters were then able to stop the advancement of the fire on the other side towards the garage area and the burning car.

Due to the quick actions of firefighters, police officers, and EMS, no major structures were lost in the blaze. During the investigation, it was found that the fire started in the camper with matches. Further investigation is ongoing, and investigation efforts have been turned over to the GRPD.