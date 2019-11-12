Monday house fire ruled an accident

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 12, 2019) — A Rock Springs house fire on Monday was determined to be accidental.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire was due to a burning candle, Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said in a press release Tuesday.

At 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Fremont Street for a report of a structure fire. Rock Springs Fire Department responded with three apparatus and 10 personnel.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible from the windows on the front right-hand corner bedroom. All occupants were reported out of the building.

RSFD established incident command and began fire attack from the outside, transitioning to interior attack to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained to the room of origin and was declared under control at 2:15 p.m., when salvage and overhaul operations commenced.

Rock Springs Fire Department remained on scene clearing the interior of the home of smoke and toxic byproducts of the fire, until the fire investigation could begin

Units were released from the fire location beginning at 4:23 p.m., with two units staying until the investigation was complete. The property was turned back over to the owner at 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The damage to the property and its contents is estimated at $65,000.

The Rock Springs Fire Department would like to remind everyone to be extremely cautious with all open flames and ignition sources. Candles should never be left unattended and should only be used away from all other combustibles and on non-combustible surfaces, if used at all.