Monday morning Cheyenne aircraft crash kills pilot

Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page

May 31, 2022 — Around 8 a.m. Monday, an experimental aircraft crashed in East Cheyenne, taking the life of its pilot. An investigation involving multiple agencies revealed the pilot, the aircraft’s sole occupant, sustained fatal injuries. No further injuries were reported. The identity of the pilot has not yet been released.

According to the Cheyenne Police Department report, the experimental aircraft crashed into a storage facility called Cheyenne Storage at 616 Crook Avenue. The Cheyenne Fire Department extinguished the resulting fire.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.