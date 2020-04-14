Monday’s COVID-19 total slows but the state reports its first related death

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — On Monday, a Johnson County man became Wyoming’s first reported death due to the coronavirus COVID-19. The man’s name was not released. He was listed as an older man with health conditions who had been admitted to the Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo just one day prior to his death. Wyoming was the last state in the nation to have a reported death from the disease.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) is now listing Wyoming’s total confirmed cases at 275, a gain of just three from Sunday. Laramie County reported two more cases Monday to bring their total to a state leading 60 cases. The other new case was reported in Fremont County which now totals 41 reported cases. The WHD is also reporting 98 probable cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Monday afternoon: Albany (5, -), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (11, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (8, -), Crook (3, -), Fremont (41,+1), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (60, +2), Lincoln (5, -), Natrona (33, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (9, -), Teton (56, -), Uinta (4, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon: Big Horn (1), Campbell (4), Converse (5), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Johnson (2), Laramie (26), Lincoln (4), Natrona (8), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (3), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (4), Teton (26), and Washakie (3).

The WHD also reported 5,964 tests have been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 140 cases have recovered with no deaths reported.