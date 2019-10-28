Monetta (Ruby) Parr (Nov. 4, 1946-Oct. 26, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 28, 2019) — Monetta (Ruby) Parr, 72, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mrs. Parr was born on Nov. 4, 1946 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Howard E. Daniel and Ruby Mae Rhett.

She attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs and was a 1965 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Monetta married Russell L. Parr on Dec.r 24, 1965, in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 1984, in Rock Springs.

Mrs. Parr was a dispatcher for the Rock Springs Police Department for over 27 years and retired on June 30, 2010.

Survivors include one son, Michael Dean Parr and partner Mary Hautala; one nephew, James Daniel and wife Jane; two nieces, LeAnne Cordova and Melinda Jereb; two grandchildren, Skye Dean Parr and Kelsea Leigh Parr; one great-grandchild, Elvira Leigh Parr; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell, one daughter, Cynthia Lynn Parr; one son, Russell Lawrence Parr; and two brothers, James Daniel and William Lawrence Daniel.

Services will be planned at a later date following cremation.

