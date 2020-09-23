Money.com’s 36th best place to live in the U.S. is in Wyoming 

(September 23, 2020) — According to Money.com, Cheyenne, Wyoming is the 36th Best Place to Live in the United States. Money.com is a personal finance website associated with the magazine first published by Time, Inc.

The annual 50 Best Places to Live report is based on nearly 212,000 data points including crime rate, median income, public education, health and safety, and yes, even the weather. Towns and cities rated had populations of 25,000 and greater.

Cheyenne was the only Wyoming town listed. The Money.com Best Place to Live winner was Evans, Georgia, population 36,000 located on the Savannah River bordering South Carolina. Parker, Colorado was second.

To see Money.com’s full story here.