Monica Marie Salazar (June 6, 1984-Oct. 7, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Monica Marie Salazar, 35, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Heber City, Utah. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Salazar was born on June 6, 1984 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Gilbert A. Salazar and Sharon Johnson.

Monica attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 2002 graduate of Independence High School. She also graduated from Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming.

Ms. Salazar worked for J&R Trucking as a dispatcher. She formed great friendships with those she worked with.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Monica loved being around others and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved cuddling and watching movies with her son, Cruz. She always made it a priority to be the best “Momo” to her nieces and nephews. Monica enjoyed listening to music while going for a drive. She had a passion for hair and makeup and loved helping others feel beautiful. She was a Wyoming Cowboys fan through and through. Monica had a special presence about her. She could light up a room and always made conversation with those around. She wore her heart on her sleeve and was always the first to help anyone in need through her passion for advocacy.

Survivors include her mother, Sharon Johnson of Heber City, Utah; her son, Cruz Snyder of Rock Springs; her son’s father, John Snyder of Rock Springs; her brother, Gilbert Salazar and wife Tara of Rock Springs; her sister, Angela Salazar and boyfriend Charles of Rock Springs; two grandmothers, Marcella Salazar of Rock Springs and Patsy Druce of Duchesne, Utah; two nieces, Preslie Guhl and Aurora Salazar; two nephews, Carter Guhl and Grayson Salazar; as well as uncles, aunts, and several cousins.

Ms. Salazar was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert A. Salazar; grandparents Joseph and Sally Johnson; two grandfathers, Leopoldo Salazar and Jerry Druce; one uncle, Ernie Salazar; one aunt, Bernadette Salazar; four cousins, Ernie “Neto” Garcia, Connie Martinez-De La Hoz, Jeri Lee Martinez, and Richard Arndt.

Following cremation, a vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be at noon Friday, Oct. 18 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of Monica’s life will be hosted at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Holy Spirit Parish Center, 624 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs.

The family of Monica Salazar respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to the Monica Marie Salazar Memorial Account, c/o Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, 2640 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

