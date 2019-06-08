Montana All-Stars Down Wyoming All-Stars In Billings, Montana

Bo

Rock Springs, WY (6/8/19) – Last night in Billings, Montana the Wyoming Boys All-Star basketball team came up just short in trying to stop a 14-game losing streak to Montana. Wyoming fell 103-100.

Wyoming trailed by 13-points late in the second half, but a went on a run to take a 93-91 late in the game, but could not hold on to the lead.

The win ups Montana’s record in the series to 60-27.

In the girls’ matchup, Montana scored an 84-66 win over Wyoming. The win was the sixth straight for the Montana All-Stars.

Both All-Star teams will meet again tonight in Sheridan.