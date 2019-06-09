Montana All-Stars Sweep Series Against Wyoming All-Stars

Rock Springs, WY (6/9/19) – It was another “close, but…” game Saturday night for the Wyoming Boys All-Star team in their annual battle against Montana. The end result was a 95-94 loss in Sheridan, the 16th straight loss to Montana.

Montana’s boys enjoyed a 12-point lead to start the fourth quarter only to see Wyoming go on a scoring run to cut the lead to just three with 14-seconds remaining. Montana would hit one of two free throws to up the lead to four points with Wyoming hit a final three-point basket at the buzzer for the final score.

Farson-Eden’s Lain Mitchelson scored seven points with Pinedale’s Danny Gosar adding two points for Wyoming.

Montana also won Friday’s night’s game in Billing, Montana 103-100. They now lead the overall series 61-27.

In the Girls All-Star game, Montana ran away with an 89-46 win, also in Sheridan. The win marked the seventh straight for Montana. Montana won Friday’s game in Billings 84-66.