Monthly food distribution event today

January 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

January’s Food Bank of Wyoming free food distribution will occur this afternoon behind the White Mountain Mall in Rock Springs. The food truck will be parked behind the Star Stadium Theater starting at 12:30 p.m. and will continue until all food has been distributed.

Those attending are asked to enter the rear of the mall from off Dewar Drive.

Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with no qualifications, membership fees, or eligibility requirements.