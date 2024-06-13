Monthly mobile food pantry distribution is Saturday

Photo provided by White Mountain Mall

June 13, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Food Bank of Wyoming will host its monthly drive-up mobile food pantry food distribution this Saturday, June 15. Distribution will begin at 12:30 p.m. behind the Star Stadium Theater. Attendees should enter the back of the White Mountain Mall from behind Petco.

The event is open to all in need, with no qualifications, membership fees, or eligibility requirements. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. This monthly event occurs on the third Saturday of each month and has been held at the mall since October 2021.

Photo provided by White Mountain Mall

On average, 400 families are served at each distribution. The Wyoming Food Bank semi-truck arrives around 10:30 a.m., unloading food on pallets. Approximately 40 volunteers spend about two hours preparing the food for distribution, which begins at 12:30 p.m. and typically concludes by 1:30 p.m.

“It’s always our focus to make food accessible to anyone experiencing food insecurity and that’s ultimately the goal with our programming – ensuring anyone that needs food can easily get it, regardless of their location or time of year. On top of that, we strive to offer nutritious options in addition to pantry staples,” says Food Bank of Wyoming’s Executive Director, Rachel Bailey.

Debbie Orr, Senior Property Manager of the White Mountain Mall, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to support the community. “It’s been a privilege to hold this event at White Mountain Mall over the last couple of years to help the community. It really couldn’t happen without all the wonderful volunteers who come out every month. I appreciate them so much and they truly inspire me,” she said.