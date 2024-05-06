Monzon and Granthem named Western’s Outstanding Graduates

Kisa Monzon (left) and Emma Granthem (right) the 2023-34 Western Wyoming Community College Outstanding Graduates (submitted photos)

May 6, 2024 — Wyo4News

Rock Springs resident Kisa Monzon and Emma Granthem of Lehi, Utah, are the 2023-2024 Outstanding Graduates of Western Wyoming Community College. Western’s Outstanding Graduate is selected by a committee that includes administrators, professionals, faculty, and staff. According to Western, the nomination criteria and scoring rubric is based on campus involvement, leadership roles, positive impact on other students, and the nominee’s ability to positively represent Western in the future.

Both winners will be honored, along with other graduates, at Western Commencement Ceremonies, on Friday, May 5, in Rushmore Gym. The ceremoney will begin at 5 p.m.

Kisa Monzon (provided by Western Wyoming Community College)

Monzon’s calm character, leadership, and academic excellence are highlighted. Throughout her time at Western, Monzon has actively worked on herself, joined her peers as a member of the Student Nursing Association (SNA), and diligently pursued her studies. Assistant Professor of Nursing Julie Leavitt states in her recommendation, “Kisa consistently goes above and beyond in clinical and school, demonstrating exceptional competence, empathy, and professionalism in every patient and student interaction. She is going to be a true asset to the healthcare community after graduating.” Currently, Monzon serves as president of SNA where she has worked to coordinate student efforts in our communities. This has included SNAs participation in Trunk or Treat, organizing a diaper drive for United Way, raising food for local food banks along with the Student Storehouse, and more.

In all four recommendations, Monzon’s calm character, leadership, and academic excellence are highlighted. Throughout her time at Western, Monzon has actively worked on herself, joined her peers as a member of the Student Nursing Association (SNA), and diligently pursued her studies. Assistant Professor of Nursing Julie Leavitt states in her recommendation, “Kisa consistently goes above and beyond in clinical and school, demonstrating exceptional competence, empathy, and professionalism in every patient and student interaction. She is going to be a true asset to the healthcare community after graduating.” Currently, Monzon serves as president of SNA where she has worked to coordinate student efforts in our communities. This has included SNAs participation in Trunk or Treat, organizing a diaper drive for United Way, raising food for local food banks along with the Student Storehouse, and more.

When asked what advice she would give to others she said, “Never let your age hold you back, regardless if you’re young or older.” Monzon linked this advice to her decision to enroll in Western’s Dual and Concurrent program in high school to prepare her way for the nursing program.

Emma Granthem (provided by Western Wyoming Community College)

In her nomination, Granthem was recognized for her leadership in the classroom and on the field as Captain for Western’s women’s soccer. Unsurprisingly, soccer played a major role in Granthem’s final decision to come to Western. While she wasn’t looking to play at college, a friend reached out about joining Western’s team. Being offered a team position and Western’s affordability sealed the deal for the past two years. In this time, Granthem maintained a 4.0 GPA, was a student government member, taught a silversmithing class through Enrich Wyoming, and more. When considering her learning experience, she said, “My experience at Western has been nothing short of nurturing. Not only did I learn, and enjoy, the material taught in my courses, but also how to interact with professors, manage my time, and how to work with my peers in an effective and uplifting manner. Learning at Western has helped me to grow a passion for what I am studying, and for my future career. I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but it wasn’t until I completed business courses at Western that I realized how capable and excited I am to make that dream a reality. My education at Western has enabled me with knowledge, tools for success, and a confidence in the abilities I have grown over the past two years. I am incredibly grateful for my learning experience at Western, and all I have derived from my time here.”

The next step in her journey is currently up in the air. While she does plan to pursue a bachelor’s, she’s waiting for the right opportunity. Until then, she’s planning to go into business with her sister and work on other entrepreneurial ideas.

The Mustang Innovator of the Year Award Winners:

Kayla Hawley (Instructor of Business and Information Systems)

Josh Homes (Assistant Professor of Microbiology)

Lance Calwell (Instructor of Powerline Technology)

According to the Western website, this award recognizes instructors who go above and beyond in creating excellent learning experiences to Western’s students. Nominees are individuals who exemplify great instructor characteristics and provide Western students with high quality, student centered, and active learning opportunities.