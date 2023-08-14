More area high school teams start fall practice sessions today

(Wyo4News photo)

August 13, 2023 — Many area high school sports will start their practice sessions today. Football teams in Class 3A and under can start practice sessions today, including Green River High School, which will be under first-year head coach Blaine Christensen. Christensen joins the Wolves after being an assistant coach at Rock Springs High School for the past three seasons. Class 4A schools, including Rock Springs, began their football practices last Monday.

Other sports starting up today include all classes of girls’ volleyball. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will be led by head coach Wendy Bider this year. This will be Bider’s second stint as the Lady Tigers’ head coach. All Wyoming volleyball teams can start their competition on August 24.

All classes of cross country and girls swimming and diving start season warmups today. Their competitive seasons can also begin on August 24.

Fall tennis and golf teams started their competitive seasons last week.

