More COVID-19 vaccines on the way to Sweetwater County and neighbors

Advertisement

(January 1, 2021) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Wyoming is scheduled to receive 24,725 more COVID-19 vaccine doses in January, with Sweetwater County scheduled to receive 1,300.

Advertisement

The WDH is reporting the January’s statewide shipment of the vaccine is higher than the 21,000 doses that were shipped in December. Sweetwater County’s scheduled 1,300 dozes are equal to December’s shipment.

The WDH schedule states Sweetwater County will receive 200 doses this week, with another 300 doses the week of 1/11. 1/18, and 500 the week of 1/25.

Total January shipments to neighboring Sweetwater counties: Carbon 800, Fremont 2,350, Sublette 400, Lincoln 800, and Uinta 700.

Advertisement

The WDH says that vaccination efforts will continue to focus on early priority groups such as healthcare workers, residents, and staff of long term health, assisted living, and residential care facilities.

To see the complete January vaccine shipment break per county, click here.