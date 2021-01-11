More COVID-19 vaccines on their way to area counties

Advertisement

January 11, 2021 — According to the WDH COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule, Sweetwater County is scheduled to get another 300 dozes of the vaccine this week, with another 300 dozes next week. According to the Wyoming Department of Health schedule. All vaccines coming to Sweetwater County are from Moderna.

In all, around 7,400 doses were scheduled to be delivered statewide this week, with another 7,400 next week.

Scheduled distribution to neighboring counties this week and next week: Carbon 200 each week, Fremont 1,175 this week and 975 next week, Lincoln 200 this week and 400 next week, Sublette 100 each week, and Uinta 200 each week.

The statewide vaccine doses are a combination of those provided by Pfizer and Moderna.