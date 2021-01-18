More extreme high winds to hit southeast Wyoming Tues. – Thurs.

Advertisement

January 18, 2021 — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne and Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning for the southeastern part of Wyoming from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

West winds are forecast to be at 35 to 45 mph, with gusts to 60 and 80 mph possible. These high winds are expected to affect portions of I-80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne as well as the Central Laramie Range, southwest Platte County, North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range, and South Laramie Football counties.

Strong crosswinds will be hazardous to lightweight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor-trailers with a high risk of vehicle blow over.

Currently, Sweetwater County’s forecast is calling for much calmer winds Tuesday through Thursday than those in the state’s southeastern part. Locally, winds will be 10 to 25 mph Tuesday and Wednesday and decrease to lights by Thursday.