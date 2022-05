More rain and yes… snow in our Memorial Day forecast

Shutterstock photo

May 29, 2022 — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings for many of the higher elevations in the northern part of the state. These mountain areas could see one to two feet of snow, while basins, especially across the north and central part of Wyoming, could see one to two inches of rain through Tuesday.

The Rock Springs and Green River area expects new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch today, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorm areas. We could see some snow shower activity after midnight Sunday, but the NWS is saying that little if any accumulation is expected.

National Weather Service chart showing the timing of precipitation through Tuesday.

Our rainy weather is forecast to continue into Tuesday, with some possible thunderstorms. We should turn sunny on Wednesday, with temperatures warming back into the mid-60s. End of the workweek weather will be back into the mid to upper 70s.