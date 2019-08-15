More SCSD #1 Open Houses To Take Place Tonight

Rock Springs, WY (8/15/19) – Sweetwater County School District #1 will be having another round of open houses tonight.

Desert View, Northpark, Overland, Sage, Stagecoach, Walnut, and Westridge elementary schools will all have open houses from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The Eastside and Pilot Butte elementary schools, along with the Farson-Eden School, will feature open houses from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Desert School’s open house in Wamsutter will run from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. tonight and will also feature a BBQ.

The Rock Springs Junior High open house will take place on Friday with the seventh grade from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. and eighth grade from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

The Rock Springs High School open house will be on August 27.