More snow, blowing snow and cold coming our way late tonight and Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 28, 2019) – Another winter weather advisory has been issued for Sweetwater County and the surrounding area from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting two to four inches of new snow accumulation during that period. Winds could also be gusting to 35 mph. Local areas affected include Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, and Eastern Sweetwater and South Lincoln counties.

Uinta County is forecasted to have two to five inches of new snowfall.

Wind chill factors could be as low as 20 below zero with nighttime and early morning temperatures only in the single digits.

All of Wyoming will be affected by this new Arctic air mass. Many areas will have a good chance of breaking all-time record low temperatures on Tuesday night along with the coldest high temperatures for the entire month on Tuesday and Wednesday.