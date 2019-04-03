More Student Art On Display At CFAC

The fifth and sixth graders from Eastside and Pilot Butte schools are now on display at the Community Fine Arts Center until Saturday, April 13. Joining them are students from Roosevelt Learning Center.

“The artwork has strong graphics with fun and imagination,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “From clay sculptures and aboriginal paintings to watercolor trees, viewers will appreciate the dedication the students have to their art.”

The CFAC honors the talents of the local students by having art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. March is Youth Art Month across the country and recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The CFAC has been open over 52 years but the art collection started 80 years ago at the Rock Springs High School. Teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930’s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

The fifth 2019 YAM exhibit includes artwork from 220 students. They are under the instruction of Irene Osborne at Eastside and Jamie Rodgers at Pilot Butte Elementary Schools.

Rock Springs Junior High School art students will display their work April 16 – 27 with a reception on April 17. Both Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools will hang their work next, with the exhibit opening April 30 – May 18, with a reception Wednesday, May 1.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.