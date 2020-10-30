More students test positive for virus in SCSD#1

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 30, 2020) – Four more students in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school district officials.

There was one student at Rock Springs High School and three more at Rock Springs Junior High School.

All close contacts to those students whether determined in school or outside of school hours have already been notified of quarantine orders from public health.

“As cases continue to increase at a rapid rate and are still determined to be community spread, we encourage proper hand washing, wearing a mask when six feet of distance can’t be maintained, and staying home if you are sick,” stated Nicole Bolton, the Director of Human Resources for the district.

“We appreciate the continued partnership and community efforts to limit the spread.”