More winter weather warnings posted for today through early Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 29, 2019) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming a major winter storm will be impacting western and central Wyoming today and though Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday morning for Eastern Sweetwater County. Snow is expected with accumulations of between two to five inches. The Rock Springs/Green River forecast is calling for snow accumulations today and tonight to total one to two inches. See the local forecast here.

Some areas of Sweetwater County could experience wind gusts of 50 mph during the evening hours. Plan on slippery road conditions with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday for western and northern Carbon County including the city of Rawlins.

Heavy snow expected for western and northern Carbon County including the city of

Rawlins and the Ferris and Seminoe mountains. Snow accumulations of four to eight inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

Blizzard Warning in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday for parts of Carbon and Albany counties.

Blizzard conditions expected around Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80. Total snow accumulations of four to eight inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.