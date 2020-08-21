Morning News Roundup: August 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County had a perfect day Thursday with no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, that according to the Wyoming Department of Health website. Wyoming recorded a total of 31 new cases, along with seven new probable cases and 40 more recoveries. More information here.

The Flaming Gorge Reservoir is currently being tested for Algae Blooms. According to the Sweetwater County Health Department, visually the Algae Blooms appear to be there, but the final bacterial testing won’t be complete until as late as this Monday. More information here.

The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs this Saturday. Hours for the free food distribution will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Green River and Rock Springs tennis teams will both be in Laramie today with dual matches scheduled against Torrington. On Saturday, the Wolves and Tigers will be home hosting Cody and Powell. The Green River Golf team will wrap-up play today at the two-day tournament in Jackson.

Attention earthlings and space aliens, Green Rivers Sportport Days will be taking place tonight and Saturday. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

