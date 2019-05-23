Morning News Roundup: May 23, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Tonight is graduation night for the Farson-Eden Pronghorns Class of 2019. Ceremonies will get underway at 6:00 p.m. at Farson-Eden High School. Rock Springs High School will have their graduation Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Tiger Stadium, rain or shine according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Parents of the Rock Springs High School graduates will be putting on a Senior Night party Friday night from 9:00 to 3:00 a.m. Saturday at the Western Wyoming Community College Rushmore Gym. This Senior Night Party tradition has been going on for over 45 years. More information here.

University of Wyoming Hall of Fame wrestler and wrestling coach Steve Suder passed away yesterday. Suder wrestled for the Cowboys from 1975-79 and earned All-America honors as a senior in 1979. He returned to UW to lead the Wyoming wrestling program as head coach from 1989-2008. More information here.

Foster Friess may be considering a run for retiring Senator Mike Enzi’s Senate Seat in 2020. Friess told a news source yesterday he was considering running for the position which Enzi has held since 1996. Friess ran unsuccessfully for Governor of Wyoming in 2018 losing to current Governor Mark Gordon in the Republican Primary. As of this date, no one has officially said they would be seeking Enzi’s Senate Seat.

Western Wyoming Community College’s (WWCC) has announced their Emergency Medical Services (EMS) students beat the national testing average pass rate for first-time skills testing. WWCC’s 27 students achieved a 93% pass rate on their skills tests beating the Wyoming state average of 87% and the national average of 77%. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming Cowboy head basketball coach Allan Edwards announced yesterday that Matt Wise will be rejoining the Pokes as an assistant coach. Wise was with the Cowboys from 2013 to 2018 before leaving for an assistant coaching job at Little Rock last year. More Information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Loye Don Williams – More Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted