Morning News Roundup: November 10, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

Another big day for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and here in Sweetwater County. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 620 new cases of the virus were recorded Monday; 48 of those new cases were in Sweetwater County. More information here.

The state’s hospitalization of COVID-19 related patients is at an all-time high of 172 patients. Monday’s WDH report shows four of those patients in Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center has a state-leading 56 patients, with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center having 40 and Campbell County Memorial Hospital showing 16 patients.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported Monday; they recently conducted “routine comprehensive” COVID-19 testing of all inmates and staff at two correction facilities in the state. More information here.

The University of Wyoming announced Monday that four active cases of COVID-19 had been detected on the third floor of Orr Hall at the University of Wyoming. All students on that floor are being told to shelter in place. That same situation has been in effect since Friday for students residing on the ninth floor of McIntyre Hall. More information here.

In UW sports – Monday, The Mountain West announced changes to the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball formats. The Conference will move to a 20-game schedule under a modified format that will play out over 11 weeks. More information here.

