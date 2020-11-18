Morning News Roundup: November 18, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Sponsor

Local News:

BREAKING NEWS: Sweetwater County now officially under a face-covering mandate . More information here .

. . After what appeared to be a downturn in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state the last three days, Tuesday’s Wyoming Department of Health report showed the state with a record high one-day new case total of 1,162 . Sweetwater County was listed with 40 of those new cases. More information here .

. Sweetwater County was listed with 40 of those new cases. . COVDID-19 new case surge is starting to cause some shopping problems as consumers have begun hoarding products . A national spokesperson for Walmart said Tuesday they are having trouble keeping up with the demand for cleaning supplies with some grocery store chain has begun to limit how many paper products customers can buy per visit. Even Amazon is feeling the pinch as they are sold out of most disinfectant wipes and paper towels.

. A national spokesperson for Walmart said Tuesday they are having trouble keeping up with the demand for cleaning supplies with some grocery store chain has begun to limit how many paper products customers can buy per visit. Even Amazon is feeling the pinch as they are sold out of most disinfectant wipes and paper towels. Last night the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved the submission of coronavirus relief grant applications worth over $10 million . The bulk of that funding will go toward payroll expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information here .

. The bulk of that funding will go toward payroll expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. . The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is back open to the public. The museum closed for a couple of days due to COVID-19 concerns. Museum Director Dave Mead said that the same full measures that have been in place since June 15 remain active to ensure the safety of museum visitors.

Advertisement

Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and Albany county, football attendance at War Memorial Stadium has been reduced to 5,000 fans starting with Thursday night’s game against Utah State . The previous attendance limit had been 7,000. UW basketball attendance will be limited to 2,000. Both of those attendance numbers equate to 17 percent of capacity. Thursday’s Wyoming-Utah State game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com

. The previous attendance limit had been 7,000. UW basketball attendance will be limited to 2,000. Both of those attendance numbers equate to 17 percent of capacity. Thursday’s Wyoming-Utah State game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com No updated information has been received from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on the identification of the body of a man found Sunday in a camper near the Anvil Draw area of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene on Sunday afternoon after a concerned citizen discovered the body, which was likely there for several months. Investigators said the death does not appear suspicious at this time, and they continue to work with the coroner’s office in notifying next of kin.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Tammy Nowland – Details

E. Darrel Smith – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Road Report

Help Wanted