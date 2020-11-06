Morning News Roundup: November 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County registered 18 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with the county’s number of active cases increasing to 141. Wyoming’s active case counts continued to outnumber recoveries. More information here.

Last evening Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern sent a memo through ParentSquare to students, staff, and families, assuring them that the schools in the district will remain open. Read the statement here.

Yesterday Granger Mayor Bradly McCollum was arrested by deputies of the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for suspected felony theft and the wrongful appropriation of public property. More information here.

The City of Green River Solid waste department is reminding residents that flushing other things besides toilet paper can cause problems in sewer pipes. The City has seen recently sewer pipes getting plugged from things other than toilet paper. Jason Palmer, with solid waste, says a sewer pipe in the street recently backed up because it was plugged with garbage. Palmer says toilet paper is the only thing that’s safe to flush. Everything else is trash, including products that claim to be “flushable.”

Remember the Rock Springs City Hall and the Rock Springs Police Department administration offices are closed today due to installing a new electric transformer by Rocky Mountain Power. Business for both offices should be back to normal Monday morning.

The Wyoming Cowboys suffered a 34-24 loss at Colorado State last night in Ft. Collins. Wyoming falls to 1-2 on the year while the Rams improved to 1-1. More information here.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will continue to compete at the 4A Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships this morning in Laramie. Later this afternoon, Green River, Lyman, and Sublette County will compete in the 3A state championship meet also in Laramie.

Area high school football teams will be competing today in semi-final playoff games. In the 6-Man playoffs, Farson-Eden will host Encampment at 1 p.m. In Class 2A, Mountain View will travel to Torrington while Lyman will host Upton-Sundance at 1 p.m.

