Morning Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 19, 2021

December 19, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sunday – Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 33.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 16.

Monday – Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 38.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 16.

Tuesday – Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18.

Wednesday – Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid-20s.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid-30s.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22.

Friday – Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Friday Night – Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 9 to 13.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.